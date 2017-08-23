Stocks slip as Trump threatens government shutdown

Stocks open slightly lower after Pres. Trump threatened a government shutdown if his plans for a border wall fail to get congressional funding; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.2% .

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors are trading in the red, with consumer discretionary ( -0.7% ) the weakest sector.

European bourses also are modestly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.3% , France's CAC -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In corporate earnings news, Lowe's -4.8% in early action after missing bottom-line estimates and issuing disappointing earnings guidance, but American Eagle Outfitters opens +6.6% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield sliding 3 bps to 2.19%.