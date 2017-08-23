Google could launch an AirPod alternative

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) could launch its own version of Apple’s chronically backordered AirPods, according to app code found by 9to5Google.

The code, referencing a product called Bisto: “Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.”

CNBC reached out to Google but hasn’t received a confirmation.

If the headphones do exist, Google might reveal more at the planned fall event.

