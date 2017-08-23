IBM announces autoimmune research project, data protection software

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announces the Microbiome Immunity Project, which uses the crowd-sourced computing power of its World Community Grid to help researchers study autoimmune-related bacteria.

More than 730K volunteers around the world contribute to the World Community Grid. Volunteers download an app that performs virtual experiments and the data from those experiments will go on to the Microbe Immunity Project research team for analysis and publication.

The project, led by researchers from universities including MIT and from leading hospitals, will start the study focusing on the digestive system.

In other news, IBM launches IBM Spectrum Protect Plus, a new data protection software that works either as a stand-alone software in a virtual environment or as part of the Spectrum Protect software.

IBM shares are up 0.98% .

