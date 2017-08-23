Macau sector lower after major typhoon

Casinos in Macau are closed or are running at diminished capacity after Typhoon Hato blasted the region. Anecdotal reports indicate that casino gaming floors are nearly empty as might be expected after the strongest storm in five years pounded the region.

Earlier estimates on the negative impact on August gaming revenue range from Hato range as high as a couple of hundred basis points (JPMorgan) to 80-90 bps (Nomura). The hit to revenue is minor compared to the +25% to +29% forecasts for the full month and the low double-digit growth seen for the quarter as tougher comparable start to pile in.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is down 2.77% in a move that is the most notable dip in the sector.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY).

Related ETF: BJK.

Sources: GGR and Bloomberg

