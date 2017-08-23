$417M California verdict in J&J baby powder case suggests forum-shopping - legal experts; shares down 1%

Legal experts say the recent $417M awarded to a woman in a California district court against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1% ) suggests forum-shopping, meaning plaintiffs seek to file cases in favorable jurisdictions.

The award, the largest to date by far, opens a new front in the litigation. The company hoped to confine the baby powder lawsuits to Missouri, where a St. Louis district court was hearing a number of the cases. A total of $307M has been awarded there to date.

Companies have long fought the practice, a stance backed by a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court stating that state courts should not hear claims against out-of-state firms when the alleged injury did not occur there. A St. Louis judge subsequently declared a mistrial in a talc case involving two out-of-state women.

J&J maintains that the Supreme Court ruling requires the reversal of the four unfavorable St. Louis verdicts.

The Los Angeles judge allowed the testimony of some of the St. Louis plaintiffs' experts.

The company faces ~4,800 lawsuits claiming the use of its baby powder led to ovarian cancer.

