Snap +2.6% as Cantor sees share gains, MS cuts target

After a market-open tug-of-war, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 2.6% alongside a bullish update from Cantor Fitzgerald and a price target cut from Morgan Stanley.

Cantor reiterated its Overweight rating and $15 price target, noting that it sees the social-media "camera company" gaining share among younger consumers and predicting more engagement with the rapid rise of its shows.

Video could mean another incremental tailwind for ARPU in the coming 12 months, says analyst Kip Paulson. (h/t/ Bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, has cut its price target to $14 from $16 (now implying 6% downside) and trimmed its ad revenue estimates by 8% for 2018 and by 9% for 2019.

The ad business is taking longer to scale, says analyst Brian Nowak (who has an Equal-Weight rating); the core ad product still lacks performance, measurability and ROI.

We're six days from the company's next IPO lockup expiration.