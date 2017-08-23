RBC leads Canadian lenders higher after FQ3 results, dividend hike

Excluding items, FQ3 net income of C$2.796B was up 5% Y/Y; EPS of C$1.85 gained 8%. Tier 1 capital ratio is 10.9%. The quarterly dividend is hiked 5% to C$0.91 per share.

Canadian Banking net income of $1.349B gained 5% Y/Y, with volume growth of 7% offset by lower spreads.

Wealth Management net income of $486M up 25% Y/Y.

Insurance net income of $161M up 25% Y/Y (when excl. last year's sale of home and auto insurance manufacturing business).

Capital Markets is a weak spot, with net income of $611M down 4% Y/Y thanks to lower fixed-income trading results.

RY +1.55%

Bank of Montreal (BMO +1.2% ), CIBC (CM +1.4% ), TD Bank (TD +0.8% ), Scotiabank (BNS +0.8% )

