Google Home launches Wal-Mart shopping

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Home owners can now shop at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) through the smart speaker in a bid to take on Amazon Echo’s ability to shop at its own e-commerce store.

Purchasing happens through Google Express, which also offers Costco and Target shopping.

Google has dropped the monthly charged for Express so deliveries are free as long as the order exceeds $35.

Frequent Wal-Mart customers can setup Easy Reorder to streamline the Home ordering process.

Wal-Mart plans to launch voice ordering for groceries next month.

