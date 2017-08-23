Malaysia's Petronas eyes pipeline investments for Canada gas assets

Malaysia's state news agency confirms that Petronas is considering investing in a pipeline to market its Canadian gas assets, after scrapping plans for a liquefied natural gas project in Canada earlier this year.

Petronas is looking at buying a 15% stake in the LNG Canada project that is led by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and located in British Columbia, Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

Petronas reportedly would use the pipeline to connect and market natural gas resources from an area of western Canada which has 22.3T cf of proven unconventional gas to the rest of Canada and North America.