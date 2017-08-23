Citron sees 'disaster' for Motorola Solutions in FirstNet

Choppy trades for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), which took a quick tumble in the past half hour but are now up 0.8% following the full release of a short report at Citron Research.

The firm says MSI is on the "wrong side of a mega-trend" (by which it means the transition from its legacy Land Mobile Radio infrastructure toward the LTE network that public-safety network FirstNet is building out).

FirstNet is the most significant change to first-responder communication in 50 years, Citron notes, and it's a "looming disaster" for the company. The network is gaining acceptance from states, and its effects are going to weaken Motorola's pricing power, the firm says.

Motorola handsets in the U.S. have inflated pricing that is propping up the company's financials (with estimated 83% margin, contributing more than 70% of EBITDA).

Citron has a $45 price target, implying 48% downside.