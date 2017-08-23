Ad mogul says Amazon sold $2B in digital ads; Amazon launches Writing study aid

Ad mogul Sir Martin Sorrell of WPP thinks Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned $2.5B from digital advertising, according to Business Insider. Sorrell didn’t specify a timeframe for that number but it was implied to represent full-year 2016.

Sorrell’s estimate dwarfs that of eMarketer, which put Amazon’s 2016 ad revenue at $1B and said the total could hit $1.81B this year.

In other news, Amazon launches TenMarks Writing curriculum to help students (and teachers helping students) with writing skills using tech-inspired prompts.

The prompts include commenting on a photo or filling out an imaginary text message conversation. Writing also includes a virtual assistant coach for longer writing.

Writing subscriptions prices at $8 per student per month with educational institutions mostly buying bulk subscriptions for their students.

