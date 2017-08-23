US Foods launches partnership with Chef Marcus Samuelsson

US Foods (USFD) announced a new partnership with award-winning chef and restaurateur, Chef Marcus Samuelsson to introduce a line of new product to help inspire their menus.

“Chef Samuelsson’s passion and creativity have already made a significant impact on the restaurant industry and his community,” said Andrew Iacobucci, chief merchandising officer, US Foods. “By combining the scale of US Foods with Chef Samuelsson’s skills, this partnership is one of the many ways US Foods is redefining the foodservice industry and differentiating ourselves as a partner to independent restaurants.”

Press Release