Barnes & Noble vs. Amazon Books ramps up

Barnes & Noble (BKS +1.7% ) will start to feel Amazon's (AMZN -1% ) presence even more with the 9th and 10th Amazon Books stores set to open this week in Bellevue, Washington and San Jose, California (sneak preview).

Amazon Books outlets are due to open in Los Angeles, New York City and Walnut Creek, California later this year.

"We’d like to be able to have as many stores as would make sense," says Amazon Books VP Jennifer Cast.

Analysts think Barnes & Noble will have to ramp up promotions in markets in which it competes directly against Amazon for foot traffic.

Though shares of Barnes & Noble are down 32% YTD to trade at a market cap of $550M, Sandell Asset Management is a believer that the company is worth $1B.