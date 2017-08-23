Argus raises estimates on Yum Brands

Argus backs up its Buy rating on Yum Brands (YUM -0.5% ) in a fresh note to investors. Key snippets from analyst John Staszak's note are posted below.

"Management is targeting 2019 EPS of $3.75 and believes that it can deliver average annual returns of 15% over the next two years. We expect the company to reach these goals through continued refranchising and cost-cutting, and look for at least mid-teens EPS growth in 2017 and 2018."

"Reflecting the benefits of accelerated refranchising and higher-than-expected earnings in five of the last six quarters, we are raising our 2017 earnings estimate from $2.80 to $2.90 and our 2018 estimate from $3.20 to $3.30."

"YUM shares are trading at 26.3-times our revised 2017 forecast, close to the five-year average of 25.0. We believe this multiple is inadequate given our expectations for mid-teens earnings growth in 2017 and 2018."

Staszak lifts his price target on Yum to $88 from $80.