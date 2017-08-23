Vedanta Q1 earnings jump on higher commodity prices

Vedanta Resources (VEDL, OTCPK:VDNRF) says Q1 core earnings jumped 48% Y/Y to $778M and revenues rose 32% to $3.08B on higher zinc production, sparked by higher steel production in China.

Vedanta, which mines zinc in India, South Africa and Namibia, reported an 84% surge in mined metal content, mainly of zinc, at its Indian unit to 233K metric tons during the quarter.

The company's rebound follows a couple of hard years when it was hit by weak commodities prices and debt, and investors have worried about legal action in connection with pollution in Zambia.