Samsung Galaxy Note 8 preorders start tomorrow; new Gear Fit offers better water resistance

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) launches the Galaxy Note 8 at its Unpacked event today.

The Note 8 has a 6.3” “Infinity Display” screen, which has full-frontal glass with limited bezel and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which offers more room for using the S Pen and Multi Window mode.

The new Note has 6GB of RAM and a 3,300 mAh battery, which was extensively safety tested, and sticks to the processors from the Galaxy S8.

The Note 8 has two 12-megapixel cameras, one wide-angle and one telephoto that have an option to snap with both at the same time. The cameras also allow for a new Live Focus feature that blurs the background of a picture. Unlike Apple’s similar feature, Live Focus has an adjustment slider for the blur.

The built-in fingerprint scanner sits nearly flush with the back and the Home button sits under the Infinity Display on the front.

Preorders begin tomorrow at all major US carriers and the devices will hit stores on September 15.

In other news, a pre-event leak shows that the Gear Fit 2 Pro will feature better water resistance up to about 164 feet. Read more details at The Verge.

Update: pricing info not yet available, but mobile chief DJ Koh tells CNBC he's aiming for under $1K.

Update: Koh also confirms that Samsung is working on a smart speaker to take on Amazon's Echo and Google Home. The company's Bixby voice assistant launched this summer, well behind Siri, Alexa, and friends.

Koh says the Gear Fit 2 Pro will launch next week at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin. Apple is expected to launch its Watch Series 3 in September.

Update: Galaxy Note 7 users can trade in that device for $425 off the Galaxy Note 8, an apology gesture after the previous device's well publicized battery issues.

Update: Bixby support for Spotify coming soon. Google Home only recently added support for free users.

The Verge has carrier pricing for the Note 8: T-Mobile, $930 or $39 per month through Jump on Demand customers; Verizon, $960 or $40 a month for 20 months; AT&T, $950 or $31.67 for 30 months.

Preorder the Note 8 and Samsung will throw in a free Gear 360 camera or a charging bundle that includes a 128GB EVO+ memory card and a charging pad. Preorders end September 24.