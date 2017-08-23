First Cobalt, CobalTech merge to create world’s largest cobalt-focused explorer

As cobalt prices hit record highs - up 127% YTD - FirstCobalt (OTC:FTSSF) announces a definitive merger agreement with CobalTech (OTCPK:BNCIF), creating a pure cobalt exploration play with 11 former producing mines and a mill facility in Ontario.

The combined company owns copper-cobalt properties in the Congo, plus nearly 3K hectares of property in the Cobalt area, including an option for the former past producing Keeley-Frontier silver mine.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Cobalt will acquire all CobalTech shares via a court approved plan of arrangement.