United Technologies pops on NY Post report of activist purchase

United Technologies (UTX +2.2% ) jumps following a NY Post report suggesting an unidentified hedge fund - possibly Dan Loeb's Third Point - has been buying shares in the company in an attempt to pressure it to spin off non-core businesses.

The report speculates the moves could at least partially explain why UTX is trying to buy rival contractor Rockwell Collins.

Some analysts and activists have argued that UTX would be worth at least 10% more if broken into pieces, with some suggesting the Otis Elevator unit is particularly ripe for a spinoff.