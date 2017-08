Thinly traded nano cap Precipio (PRPO -47.1% ) slumps on a 26x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 340K shares, in response to its planned public offering of 6,000 Units at $1,000 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one share of Series B Preferred Stock and one five-year warrant to purchase up to 400 common shares at $3.00 per share. Each Series B share is convertible into 400 shares of common at $2.50.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Yesterday's close was $4.47.