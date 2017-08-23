Venezuela's oil firm to give Schlumberger, Halliburton promissory notes

Venezuela's state-run oil firm PDVSA will give some contractors, including Schlumberger (SLB -0.1% ) and Halliburton (HAL +1.2% ), promissory notes that are essentially IOUs as payment for services, the second straight year the oilfield contractors have agreed to take the notes.

The decision has opened new debate on how best to deal with a country carrying $19.8B in unpaid bills beyond the notes, but the promissory notes help Venezuela preserve a key link with service companies needed to keep the country's oil and money flowing.

Although PDVSA has been chronically late on its bills since the global financial crisis, the company has "steadily chipped away at them, however erratically and unpredictably" and has repeatedly signaled its intention to pay, says FBR Capital's Tom Curran.

The companies get to collect interest off their unpaid bills and, at the same time, establish a stronger legal claim to the money they are owed, says Edward Jones analyst Brian Youngberg.