Where's the bottom? Teva continues slide, down 2.5%

The market's down day notwithstanding, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.5% ) can't seem to find a bullish friend. Shares have lost almost half their value this month.

The company is progressing on its plan to divest assets in order to pay down its substantial debt load of ~$35B. Its women's health business is on the block as is Iceland-based Medis and some its European assets in oncology and pain management.

Previously: Companies eyeing Teva's women's health assets - Bloomberg (Aug. 22)

Previously: Indian drug makers in the mix for Teva's European assets; Teva up 5% (Aug. 15)