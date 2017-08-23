Coal companies call for formal U.S. proceeding against CSX

Coal producers Murray Energy and Foresight Energy call for a formal proceeding against CSX (CSX -2.1% ) at the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to address the railroad's "brazen refusal to meet the demands for coal transportation."

Murray and Foresight say CSX harbors an "open disregard for the coal industry" and allege the railroad has "cavalierly announced its intention to neglect the entire [coal] segment."

Murray has been particularly vocal against CSX delays (I, II) as the railroad continues its transition to a precision railroading model under new CEO Hunter Harrison.

WSJ yesterday ran a report critical of CSX's changes that have caused "a summer of woe in supply chains at farms, mines [and] manufacturers."