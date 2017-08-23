PetMed Express continues slide, down 14%

The selling has intensified in PetMed Express (PETS -13.7% ) on an 11x surge in volume. Shares have lost a third of their value since touching $50.90 on July 27.

Two articles were published today that are, no doubt, contributing to the selloff. The first, from Aurelius Value, claims the company's bullish results the past two quarters are due to its promotion of opioids to humans, not pets. The second, by Huffington Post, addresses the growing problem of pet owners procuring opioids from veterinarians.