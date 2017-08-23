WPP -11.4% as results show sharp ad slowdown

WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY) has tumbled today, down 11.4% after reporting on a first half that reinforced worries about slow or no growth in ad spending, especially in North America.

In a long discussion session, CEO Martin Sorrell warned of nearly two dozen factors holding back ad growth worldwide, including the dominance of Google and Facebook, and changes to a retail environment disrupted by Amazon.com.

Profit per share came in as expected at 46.6 pence, but revenues of £7.4B missed consensus for £7.48B.

Billings rose 6.3% to £26.9B, but fell 4.7% in constant currency. While as-reported revenue was up 13.3%, like-for-like was down 0.3% (2.2% growth from acquisitions, and 11.4% from currency amid weak sterling) -- that vs. four years of like-for-like growth of 3%-plus.

The company did show constant-currency revenue growth in all regions and sectors except data investment management.

