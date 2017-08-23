Omeros continues legal fight with bearish reporter Doyle

In a press release published today, Omeros (OMER -0.5% ) says it is continuing to pursue legal action against an unidentified online author writing under the pseudonym "Art Doyle" who published a bearish report in late June proclaiming that the company's stock was headed to $1.

The company says the report from the admitted short seller is riddled with inaccuracies. A Seattle court apparently agrees, granting the company's motion for preliminary injunction requiring the removal of the defamatory reports and prohibiting further disparaging statements.

It adds that it would not ordinarily engage in a dialogue with the author, but will list specific details about its data disclosures related to lead candidate OMS721 that it says proves its point that Doyle's article lacks credibility.

Since late June, shares are basically flat, albeit with some volatility, so investors are not rushing to the exits just yet.