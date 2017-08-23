American Eagle Outfitters rallies after earnings

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +6.6% ) rode the back of a 26% pop in comparable sales for the Aerie brand to a Q2 earnings beat. Despite a year-over-year drop in profit, analysts and investors are positive on the results.

"Cautious optimism as early signs suggest improving trends in 3Q," tweets Buckingham Research.

"We are particularly encouraged by the progress made in categories like jeans where more emphasis on features like style and fit have helped to boost sales and attract more customers," GlobalData Retail analyst Anthony Riva chimes in.

Shares of AEO popped their heads over the $12 level before dropping back again.

