Analysts foresee hot market for BHP’s U.S. shale acreage

Energy research firm Wood Mackenzie expects a "substantial amount of interest from multiple pools of buyers" for BHP Billiton's (BHP +0.9% ) 800K acres of U.S. shale holdings valued at as much as $10B.

P-E firms, U.S. independent oil companies, global oil majors and even national oil companies “will all want a seat at the table during negotiations,” the firm says.

Tudor Pickering Holt calls BHP’s 105K acres in the Permian’s Delaware Basin “the crown jewel” of the mining company’s shale portfolio, with Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.9% ) a “logical buyer” since its own Delaware acreage checker-boards alongside BHP’s.

BHP reportedly already has begun selling land in the Eagle Ford shale and could close on 50K acres during Q3.