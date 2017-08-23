Active manager success rate spikes higher - Morningstar

Nearly half of large-cap U.S. stock funds outperformed their bogies in the 12 months ended June 30, according to Morningstar. That's up from 26% which topped benchmarks in the year ended Dec. 31.

Don't call it a comeback, says report author Ben Johnson. Over a three-year period, just 18.7% beat benchmarks; over five years, 20.4%; over 10 years, 13.8%.

Johnson: "The reality of the matter is that it is business as usual. Active managers’ short-term success rates have been and will continue to be noisy. The long-term signal remains clear: Picking good active managers is hard and keeping costs low is paramount."

Interested parties include: BEN, LM, GBL, IVZ, TROW, AB, AMG, FII, WDR, APAM, CNS, AMP