EVINE Live -9.9% amid continued revenue decline

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) has fallen 9.9% today, a couple of pennies above a 52-week low, after its Q2 revenues missed though the company said its turnaround was at hand.

“This second quarter is the final quarter of expected revenue decline, which was related to the year-long rebalancing of our Consumer Electronics mix of business that began in April of last year," says CEO Bob Rosenblatt.

Revenues fell 5.2% Y/Y and led to a net loss of $2M (flat).

Gross profit as percentage of sales fell 20 basis points, to 37.9%.

EBITDA of $3.5M was down 9% but beat an expected $3.08M.

Net merchandise sales mix: Jewelry and Watches, 40% (vs. year-ago 41%); Home and Consumer Electronics, 23% (vs. year-ago 21%); Beauty, 16% (same as prior); Fashion and Accessories, 21% (vs. year-ago 22%).

For Q3, it's expecting revenue growth in low single digits and "slightly improved" net income and EPS. For the full year, it's forecasting EBITDA of $18M-$22M (vs. consensus for $20M).

