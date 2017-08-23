Nordson upgraded to Buy at Gabelli, as selloff presents buying opportunity

Nordson (NDSN -1.9% ) is lower despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Hold at Gabelli, which says the stock's post-earnings selloff presents a buying opportunity.

NDSN shares sold off by more than 10% after releasing strong FQ3 results with a soft FQ4 outlook, but Gabelli says the company shows no structural deterioration in fundamentals around growing end markets.

Gabelli considers NDSN a high-quality compounder with enduring competitive advantages in consumer-oriented end markets that offer better growth and profitability opportunities than those available to a typical industrial manufacturer, and is an excellent cash generator to boot.