Google roundup: Cloud Platform gets service tiers, a look inside Waymo

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is offering Cloud Platform users two networking options: the higher cost Premium, which routes traffic over Google’s high-speed internet, and Standard, which routes traffic over the public internet.

The Standard tier costs about 24% to 33% lower than the Premium, though the pricing works differently. Premium is priced based on the distance between source and destination, while Standard prices only on the source.

