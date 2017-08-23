Court ruling could broaden U.S. environmental impact studies, analysts say

Regulators approving new gas pipelines must try to analyze potential effects on greenhouse gas emissions before approving them, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals court said in a ruling yesterday that could have far-reaching effects on infrastructure projects.

The court said that while approving three gas pipelines proposed by Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), the FERC should have considered the environmental impact of the greenhouse gases likely to be emitted when the gas is transported.

While some experts say the ruling means little more than more paperwork for regulators, others believe it could change the way the U.S. government decides which issues to examine in environmental impact studies required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

