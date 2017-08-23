Semiconductor market data firm raises 2017 revenue estimates

The global semiconductor market will increase 17% this year to $397B, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics estimates.

WSTS raises its guidance from the previous 11.5% increase based on rising chip average selling prices or ASPs.

The firm expects memory sector revenue to grow more than 50% this year, up from its previous 30.4% increase.

The semiconductor outperformance could continue on into 2018 with revenues forecasted up 4.3% to $414B.

Source: Digitimes

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is trading up 0.41% .

Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, XTH, FTXL