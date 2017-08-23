Restaurants look to survive the fall of the mall

Baird calls out the restaurant survivors and losers from the trend of slow mall traffic as the Amazon Effect continues to disrupt retail.

"We would expect the traffic impact from changing retail traffic patterns to be most pronounced for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)," warns the analyst team.

Baird says the least pronounced impact should be on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK).

Destination concepts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) coud also be survivors.

Related ETF: MENU.