AMD's EPYC gets two new customers, announced projects from Lenovo, Sugon

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announces Tencent and JD.com as new EPYC datacenter customers during the China EPYC Technology Summit.

Long-term AMD partner Sugon announced plans to develop a nine-product line of new EPYC-based products “across workstation, rack, blade and super rack systems for high-performance computing, cloud computing, large data analysts and deep learning applications.”

Lenovo announces plans to work with AMD and Hyperscale customers to “develop and deploy single socket and dust socket EPYC-based servers.”

AMD shares are up 1.97% .

