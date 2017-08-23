PetMed Express takes issue with "false and defamatory" report; stock rebounds 15% from session low

PetMed Express (PETS -7.1% ) is down for the day on a 27x surge in volume, but the stock has bounced back over 15% from the intraday low of $31.92.

In a statement, it acknowledges that it sells opioid Tramadol and and anticonvulsant Gabapentin, but they account for less than 1% of annual revenue. It adds that it dispenses the medications for animals only under valid prescriptions and will defend itself "vigorously against these false allegations."

