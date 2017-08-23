Facebook adds 15 college football games to streaming plans

Facebook (FB -0.4% ) will stream 15 mid-level college football games in partnership with digital sports network Stadium, amping up live sports coverage in an environment that's gradually getting much more competitive.

The social network will broadcast nine Conference USA games and six Mountain West games.

Facebook had previously gotten beaten out along with others by Amazon.com for streaming Thursday night NFL games.

The first game in the partnership will be streamed Sept. 2; Miami of Ohio is at Marshall, and UC Davis is at San Diego State.

Meanwhile, the company rolled out 600 Wi-Fi hotspots in Kenya, part of a strategy to sustain growth in Africa, according to that country's Business Daily.