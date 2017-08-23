Uber was sued 433 times this year; company goes on promotion spree

Uber (Private:UBER) has been on the receiving end of at least 433 lawsuits this year, according to data gathered by Courthouse News Service.

Filing a lawsuit alone doesn’t mean much but the number looks high. Uber has also been involved in high profile lawsuits that shine a brighter light at that number.

Waymo and Uber are involved in a legal battle over the theft of Waymo trade secrets.

A female passenger has sued Uber for improperly accessing her rape-related medical records and another female passenger is suing for her driver physically pushed her from the vehicle.

In other news, Uber promotes a spate of people to VP positions including Rachel Head for US and Canada Regional General Manager, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty for EMA, Jason Droege as VP of UberEverything, and Prabir Adarkar to VP of finance.

