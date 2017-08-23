Advanced Energy initiated with Hold rating at Stifel

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS -2.6% ) is started with a Hold rating and a $74 price target at Stifel, which believes the company is well positioned fundamentally to outpace the overall WFE market but prefers a better entry point for the stock.

Stifel sees three key investment highlights for AEIS: The company is well positioned to capitalize upon the increasing capital intensity trends in the etch and deposition markets; with its decision to divest and close its low-margin solar inverter business, AEIS has seen a significant improvement in its operating model; and participation in the non-semis/industrial market provides an avenue for diversification and growth in its own right.