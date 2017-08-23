Ad agencies slide as WPP earnings portend heavy slowdown

With rough earnings from WPP (WPPGY -11.5% ) serving as a global advertising bellwether, rivals' stocks have declined today, along with many from complementary media companies.

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) has slipped 6.1% to a near-two-year low. Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is off 6.7% to a 52-week low. And Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is 2.7% lower .

WPP is the world's largest advertising company, so its warnings about a potential sharp pullback in spending from advertisers (particularly in North America) are being heard by investors far and wide. Media stocks are generally lower as a sector.