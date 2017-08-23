Immune Pharma pops, up 118%

Short sellers of Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP +117.5% ) are running for cover. Shares had lost almost 65% of their value since late June before today's high-volume action.

The company is advancing a spinoff of Cytovia which will focus on developing cancer drug CEPLENE (histamine dihydrochloride).

On August 14, it announced the hiring of a new COO and Chief Medical Officer to lead the development effort for bertilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the potential treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

