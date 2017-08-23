New iPhones might release September 22; Apple TV lost Q1 market share

The rumored September 12 event date for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) now also has a rumored device launch date of September 22.

Both dates come from Mac4Ever, which has a decent track record getting this stuff right.

In other device news, Apple TV’s share of the streaming media market in Q1 dropped to 15% from 19% in the prior year’s quarter, according to research from Parks Associates.

Google Chromecast’s market share also dropped from 21% to 18%.

Amazon’s Fire TV increased its install base from 16% to 24%.

Roku grew from 33% to 37%, making it the market leader.

