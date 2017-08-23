IAMGOLD upgraded at BMO, citing Saramacca optimism

IAMGOLD (IAG +3.6% ) enjoys strong gains today after BMO Capital upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $7.50 price target, hiked from $6.

BMO believes IAG's Saramacca resources will be of a higher grade and potentially larger than the company's initial estimate, and notes the miner plans to complete a resource estimate at the Saramacca project in Q3.

IAG acquired the Saramacca property from the government of Suriname in August 2016 with the intent of defining a 43-101 compliant mineral resource within the next 24 months.