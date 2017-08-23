Optical component makers spike on report of China Mobile tender

A tender for optical components by China Mobile (CHL -0.2% ) has forced an end-of-day spike for makers of those components.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) jumped 10.7% ; Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) rose 5.6% ; Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA) jumped 5.5% ; and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) rose 4.1% after a report by Rosenblatt's Jun Zhang pointed to the tender, part of a project to build 50,000-70,000 40G/100G ports, according to the note.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) jumped 3.3% and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 3% .

Huawei is likely to take 50% of the order, Zhang says -- and it makes up 18% of Oclaro's total revenue as well as 17% of Lumentum's and 11% of Finisar's, Bloomberg says.