Bloomberg: Siemens weighing revamp of major Berlin plant

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is considering a major revamp of a historic Berlin factory that has manufactured gas turbines for more than 100 years yet is now suffering from weakening orders, which could affect as many as 3,700 employees, Bloomberg reports.

The company currently is in talks with factory workers at the plant but no final decision on potential cost cuts has been taken, and an announcement may be made in the next few weeks, according to the report.

Siemens also produces the turbines in another facility in Charlotte, N.C., which also could see some cost cutting and restructuring measures, although CEO Joe Kaeser has told Pres. Trump the company would not close the plant.