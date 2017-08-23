Tilly's flies after sales gain traction

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reports comparable sales rose 2.1% in Q2.

"We believe the combination of our merchandising, marketing and operating initiatives is gaining traction, as evidenced by our positive comps and improved store traffic," notes CEO Ed Thomas.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales rose 50 bps to 29.5% during the quarter as a lower level of markdowns played in.

Looking ahead, Tilly's expects Q3 EPS of $0.19 to $0.24 vs. $0.17 consensus off of comparable sales growth in a range of flat to up at a low single digit rate.

Previously: Tilly's beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 23)