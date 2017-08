New Jersey has cleared the way for CenturyLink's (CTL +2.4% ) $34B acquisition of Level 3 Communications (LVLT +1.2% ), joining 23 other states and districts in signing off on the deal.

In terms of state jurisdictions, that leaves only California as the location yet to approve or clear the deal.

Some basic regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions are left. The company says it's working with California's Public Utilities Commission to ensure the deal closes on target by the end of Q3.