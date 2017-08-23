Apollo, Double Eagle to launch new Permian-based explorer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is teaming up again with Double Eagle Development to create a Permian Basin-focused explorer.

APO and Double Eagle say they have "expanded their strategic relationship" to create Double Eagle Energy Holdings III, with larger ambitions than Double Eagle II, which sold a package of ~72K Permian acres it to Parsley Energy for $2.8B in February.

Double Eagle III says it will pursue a similar strategy, “but on a significantly larger scale and with a more substantial upfront commitment from funds managed by Apollo, along with the management team.”