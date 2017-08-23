HP reports Q3 results with beats, positive guidance, Printing down on quarter

HP (NYSE:HPQ) trades down 1.11% aftermarket following Q3 earnings with EPS and revenue beats with sales up nearly 10% on the year. Q4 guidance puts EPS from $0.42 to $0.45, slightly above the $0.44 consensus, while FY17 has the range from $1.63 to $1.66, above the $1.64 consensus.

Segment revenue and margins: Personal Systems, $8.4B (+12% Y/Y) with 3.7% margin (-70 basis points) and Printing, $4.7B (+6%) with 17.3% margin (-310 bps).

In Personal Systems, Notebook sales were up 16% in revenue to $5B and 12% in units. Desktops were up 5% in revenue to $2.6B and 3% in units.

In Printing, Supplies was up 10% on the year to $3.12B but down 1% on the quarter. Commercial Hardware fell 2% to $986M while Consumer Hardware grew 3% to $592M.

Key financials: R&D costs were $289M (-3%) and SG&A reported at about $1.1B (+52%). Cash from operating activities was $1.8B. HP returned $524M to shareholders in the quarter. The company ended the quarter with nearly $7B in cash and equivalents.

Press release

Previously: HP beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 23)