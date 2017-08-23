YuMe up again as it confirms talks with RhythmOne

YuMe (YUME +1.8% ) -- which launched a review of strategic alternatives last fall -- is up 1% after hours after confirming an earlier report that it's been talking with RhythmOne (OTCPK:BLNKF).

RhythmOne, an online advertising company, said it was in talks to potentially buy YuMe, which offers digital video brand advertising.

YuMe confirmed that "it is in discussions regarding a potential transaction with RhythmOne" but continues to review all alternatives, including remaining as a stand-alone firm.

YuMe has a market cap of just under $178M.